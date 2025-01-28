AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

JCP de-notifies senior puisne judges of LHC, BHC and PHC as members

Terence J Sigamony Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan has de-notified the senior puisne Judges of the Lahore High Court, High Court of Balochistan and Peshawar High Court as Members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

This de-notification was due to an objection raised by Justice Munib Akhtar, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan/ Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan in the meeting of Judicial Commission of Pakistan (High Court of Balochistan) dated 17th January 2025.

The objection was based on the interpretation of third proviso to Article 175 (5) of the Constitution read with Article 1 (2) of the Constitution Twenty-sixth Amendment Act (No. XXVI) of 2024.

The Attorney-General of Pakistan/ Member Judicial Commission of Pakistan also concurred to the same opinion. The chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan approved the said objection, subject to any judicial pronouncement.

The chairperson of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan has convened a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan on 11 February 2025 at 2 pm at the conference room of the Supreme Court building at Islamabad.

The agenda of the meeting is to consider five senior most judges including the chief justices of all the High Courts against eight vacancies to be filled.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

LHC SC PHC Judicial Commission of Pakistan judges High Courts BHC Justice Munib Akhtar

