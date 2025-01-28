Farming community: VC UAF calls to disseminate modern agri trends

FAISALABAD: The progressive farmers are getting almost double production than average per acre productivity for which agricultural experts should reach out the farming community to disseminate the latest technologies that will ensure the food security and make agriculture a profitable profession, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He was talking to officers of Agriculture Department Punjab at inaugural session of the four-week workshop titled Finance, Administration Management and E-governance arranged by the Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTSDC) UAF.

It is the 23rd and 24th workshop for the agricultural department officers, which is mandatory for their promotion in which around 65 officers are being trained.

Director Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTDC) Prof Dr Waqas Wakeel, Director Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi, and Dr Tariq Nadeem also spoke on the occasion.

Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the agricultural sector was facing challenges comprising low productivity, water scarcity, climate changes and others. He said that progressive farmers were getting more than 65 mound of the wheat per acre. He urged to disseminate the modern agricultural trends in the farming community.

He said that the university was making all out efforts to address the agricultural issues at national level with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower.

DrWaqas Wakeel said the Continuing Education Department was established in 1963, and elevated to PTDC in 2023. He added that they were horning skills of the participators of different courses to excel in the respective fields.

He added that they were offering 250 short courses of skills development with the special focus on agriculture, livestock and rural development it has produced 11,000 manpower with short courses so far.

Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khan Niazi said that renowned resources persons of their field were imparting training to the participants.

He urged the participants to devote themselves for leaning new experiences and techniques in this course. He said that the uplift of the agricultural sector was essential for sustainable economic development.

