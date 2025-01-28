AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

PITB holds e-Procurement orientation, training session at PJA

Recorder Report Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), organised an e-Procurement orientation and training session for all the senior civil judges of Punjab at the Punjab Judicial Academy.

According to the PITB here on Monday, PPRA MD Waqar Azim conducted a detailed interactive session on the PPRA legal framework as part of the training session. The PITB e-Procurement team provided the orientation of the PITB-developed system covering different modules.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the e-Procurement system incorporates modern techniques to ensure secure, efficient government procurement. Under this system, vendors from any location can submit bids online, making the procurement process more convenient and accessible, he added.

On this occasion, the judges appreciated the system’s ability to enhance transparency, accountability and simplification of tendering processes for procuring agencies and suppliers.

The e-Procurement System is being implemented in various government departments across Punjab. As part of this, PITB and PPRA are jointly delivering training sessions to acquaint the concerned staff members with its functionality, scope, and benefits.

