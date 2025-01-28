AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-01-28

Matric practical exams postpone

NNI Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) postponed the Matric practical exams, originally scheduled for January 28 on account of Shab-e-Meraj.

According to the Controller Examination Zahid Hussain Bhatti, the decision was made in light of the government’s declaration of a public holiday on January 28, due to Shab-e-Meraj.

The new date for the Matric practical exams in Karachi has been set for January 31, 2025, as confirmed by Zahid Hussain Bhatti.

Earlier on January 10, the Sindh government has restrained the private school managements from charging June and July fees from students appearing in Matric exams this year.

Additional Director Private Schools Karachi Rafia Javed said that complaints were filed against some private schools for demanding June and July fees from Matric students.

Speaking during ARY News programme “Bakhabr Sawera”, she said that private schools are prohibited from collecting June and July fees from matric students who are set to appear in examinations in March 2025.

According to the directive, students appearing for their matriculation exams are required to pay their fees up to April 2025.

The additional director warned that private schools found violating this directive will face action.

Meanwhile, students from primary to 9th grade will be required to pay their June and July fees, with vouchers being issued in April and May 2025, respectively. Vouchers issued for June and July fees will be payable until the end of July 2025.

