EV sector: experts demand developing needed infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: Automobile sector experts at a seminar have underlined the urgent need to develop electric vehicles (EVs)-related basic infrastructure, especially charging stations and availability of batteries countrywide to facilitate consumer adoption.

Speaking at the EV Summit 2025 organised by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), they told that the government has introduced a tariff of Rs39.7 per unit with a 40 percent exemption. They highlighted the need for further incentives, ensuring uniform standards for EV products and charging infrastructure emerged as a critical recommendation.

Experts emphasised that policy coherence, affordability, necessary infrastructure development, standardisation and climate finance availability were key indicators for successful consumer adoption and sustainable EVs based transition.

Engineer Khuda Buksh from the Engineering Development Board (EDB) highlighted the rising trend in EV adoption and the burgeoning opportunity in spare parts manufacturing. He noted that government policies, including licenses for Scooty-type EVs, cater to a growing consumer base while supporting localisation through completely knocked-down (CKD) kits.

“The localisation of the EV value chain will reduce costs, increase affordability, and provide significant economic benefits,” Engineer Buksh stated.

Sunil Manj, Co-Founder of PakWheels, Pakistan’s first automobile website, highlighted the critical need for standardisation and infrastructure development to drive the adoption of EVs in the country.

Manj emphasised the importance of encouraging stakeholders to invest in charging station infrastructure and standardising EV charging tariffs, currently set at Rs39.7 per unit, to ensure consistency and consumer confidence. He also stressed that maintaining uniform product standards is crucial to preserving the credibility of EVs and building trust in the industry. While interest in EVs, particularly in the luxury segment, is growing, Manj pointed out that high costs, power outages, and unreliable supply chains remain significant barriers to widespread adoption. He further called for a review of registration, tax, and toll exemptions to ease the financial burden on consumers and promote broader EV usage.

Naveed Ashraf from LUMS emphasised the need for battery standardisation and technology evolution. “The proprietary nature of EV batteries presents both opportunities and challenges, particularly in maintenance and cost,” he remarked.

Adnan Pasha Siddiqui of Habib Bank Limited underscored the need for practical financing mechanisms. “While financing is straightforward, challenges lie in fraud management and battery-related issues,” he said, adding that lessons from India’s green bonds and priority sector lending could guide Pakistan’s approach.

Syed Jafar Raza from JS Bank discussed the bank’s collaboration with the Green Climate Fund to encourage renewable energy-based vehicle charging, particularly for online ride services.

Dr Khalid Walid, Energy and Economic Expert at SDPI, outlined the evolution of EV development in Pakistan since 2019. The introduction of a tariff structure for EVs marked the initial step, with ongoing efforts to liberalize tariffs to encourage adoption.

Ahmed Sajeel, Automobile Manufacturing Expert stressed that incentives like tariff subsidies for local assembly are key to making EVs accessible. Deewan Motors’ establishment of Pakistan’s first EV charging station at the Bhera Interchange was highlighted as a milestone, though most EVs in the country remain limited to urban areas due to inadequate charging infrastructure.

Muhammad Umar Rafique, Director Strategy at BYD, advocated for the CKD model as the most sustainable approach for countries like Pakistan. The EVs technology adoption needs to be considered with its dividends and benefits at the local level as it is a new technology in Pakistan and it would primarily require incentives to enable consumers for getting hands on experience with the new technology. “CKD is the most sustainable solution for Pakistan in the long run that will play a pivotal role in rolling out EV technology in Pakistan,” Rafique said.

Engineer Ubaidur Rehman Zia of SDPI highlighted that the in the New Energy Vehicle Policy (NEVP) 2025, Pakistan should also make a focus on the phase out date of sales and manufacturing of its fossil fuel-based vehicles. He iterated the need for NEVP policy targets to remain aligned with Pakistan’s international climate commitments such as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

Saleha Qureshi, the Lead of the Pakistan Industrial De-carbonization Program (PIDP) at SDPI, emphasized the significance of developing an adaptable electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in Pakistan. She highlighted the importance of introducing economic incentives and tailored financing mechanisms to not only promote the robustness of the EV sector but also contribute to the social uplift of communities across the country.

Dr Ashiq Hussain of Air University emphasised consumer affordability, infrastructure readiness, and domestic manufacturing as bottlenecks to EV adoption. He introduced a specialized EV engineering curriculum to build technical capacity and software solutions for future EV innovations.

Dr Sajid Amin Javed, deputy executive director of SDPI, delivered the vote of thanks, lauding the active participation and genuine commitment of all stakeholders. “Policy coherence and collaborative efforts are imperative for scaling up EV adoption. This is not just about transportation; it’s a transformative step for our economy and climate,” he stated.

