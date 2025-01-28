Process for appointing VCs of universities improved: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that in accordance with the decision of the Sindh Cabinet, the process for appointing Vice Chancellors (VCs) of universities has been improved.

The new approach allows not only teachers but also professor, retired professionals, and experts in the relevant field to be considered as candidates for the position of Vice Chancellor. Under the existing system, any professor is eligible to be appointed as a Vice Chancellor.

The law enabling the appointment of professors as VCs was also introduced by the Pakistan Peoples Party. While professors can still be appointed as VCs, the criteria have now been broadened to include more options.

Addressing a press conference at the Social Media Directorate, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that former VCs of Sindh University, such as Allama I I Qazi, Mazharul Haq Siddiqui, Nisar Siddiqui, and Mehran University’s Muzaffar Shah, were bureaucrats who were appointed as VCs.

He noted that the number of universities in Sindh has increased from 8 to 30. He questioned the course of action if the pool of applicants remains limited. Under the new procedure, the age limit for applicants is set at 62 years, and possessing a PhD in the relevant field is mandatory. He urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the Sindh government.

He stated “yesterday, a business representative made certain remarks in the presence of a federal minister. I would like to clarify that Punjab is also our province, and motorways are being developed there. However, I must point out that federal governments have predominantly been led by parties from Punjab, and their focus has largely been on developing motorways in that province. Meanwhile, Sindh has experienced significant neglect in terms of effective motorway infrastructure, a concern we have consistently raised. We have documented the disparities in federal projects allocated to Sindh and other provinces. If we are to compare the performance of Chief Ministers, we should consider their contributions to different mega projects. For instance, in the energy sector, the Thar Coal Project stands out as a significant achievement for Sindh. This project was initiated by the PPP government but was halted by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government. In 2008, when President Asif Ali Zardari’s government returned to power, the Thar Coal project was revived. Today, Thar Coal is recognised as the cheapest coal in the country, producing the most affordable electricity. Experts agree that Thar coal has the potential to generate electricity at the lowest cost nationwide.

He mentioned that the Sindh government is currently entangled in a legal dispute before the Supreme Court concerning Rs 180 billion in cess tax collected by the Excise Department. He emphasised that these funds are crucial for Sindh to continue serving its people effectively, especially given the province’s limited financial resources. He expressed a hope that these funds would be released to facilitate ongoing development work in the region.

In response to another question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said he supports anti-encroachment operations. He explained that whenever such operations are initiated, compensation has to be paid. “Sindh is the only province that also provides compensation for removing encroachments. There are attacks on the police during these operations, and the government has to make decisions based on public reaction.”

He emphasized the need to improve our mindset and cooperate in government actions against encroachments during anti-encroachment operations.

