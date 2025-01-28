Japanese envoy calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters of mutual interest, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday.

During the meeting, Sharif said that Pakistan and Japan share cordial relations, which is reflected in the mutual goodwill exhibited by the citizens of both nations. He also acknowledged the history of bilateral cooperation and appreciated Japan’s support for Pakistan’s economic and industrial development efforts.

Sharif expressed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen trade and investment cooperation with Japan.

Shuichi reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s development goals and promoting bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The ambassador noted that Japan had celebrated 70 years of Overseas Development Assistance (ODA) to Pakistan last year and expressed Japan’s interest in continuing its partnership in Pakistan’s development.

