AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Gold prices firm as Fed expected to remain on hold

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

LONDON: Gold prices pared earlier losses on Monday as the US dollar edged down, while investors turned their attention to the Federal Reserve’s first policy meeting this year for clues about the future path of interest rates. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,766.59 per ounce as of 1210 GMT, after falling as much as 0.7% earlier in the session. Prices had risen to near-record high levels on Friday. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,771.40 per ounce. The dollar was down 0.2%, erasing earlier gains and making gold, which is priced in dollars, less expensive for other currency holders.

“The risk-off sentiment across global markets, which has dragged US yields and the dollar lower, has in turned helped gold erase losses from earlier in the session,” said Exinity Group chief market analyst Han Tan.

“Spot gold had also been ripe for a technical pullback, even though its latest quest for a new record high fell just short.” Historically, gold has been a reliable hedge against geopolitical uncertainty and inflation, and thrives in a low-interest-rate environment where its lack of yield becomes less of a drawback. Fed policymakers are largely expected to keep rates steady at the end of their Jan. 28-29 meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

This would mark the first pause in the rate-cutting cycle that began last September. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank is set to cut rates again by another 25 basis points on Thursday.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.2% to $30.54 per ounce, after logging a 0.9% increase last week.

“The gold-to-silver price ratio pushed back up above 90 last week, some way above its average of about 85 over the last three years, suggesting silver could have potential to make further gains relative to gold,” Frank Watson, market analyst at Kinesis Money, said in a note. Palladium dipped 1.8% to $970.69 per ounce and platinum fell 0.5% to $944.48 per ounce.

