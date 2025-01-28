AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU ministers agree on roadmap to ease Syria sanctions

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 12:56am

BRUSSELS: European Union foreign ministers have agreed on a roadmap to ease sanctions on Syria, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday.

“While we aim to move fast, the lifting of sanctions can be reversed if wrong steps are taken,” Kallas said.

The EU has a range of sanctions in place targeting both individuals and economic sectors in Syria, including a ban on Syrian oil exports and restrictions on access to global financial channels.

But European capitals began reassessing their approach after Bashar al-Assad was ousted as president in December by insurgent forces led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

Syria FM says scrapping sanctions ‘key’ to country’s stability

EU governments want to help kickstart Syria’s recovery. But many capitals have also stressed that the EU should take a gradual and reversible approach to retain leverage as it encourages the new authorities in Damascus to respect fundamental rights and implement inclusive policies.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani welcomed the EU ministers’ move, describing it as a “positive step” in a post on X.

“We hope that this decision reflects positively on all aspects of life for the Syrian people and ensures sustainable development,” he said.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, diplomats from the bloc’s 27 countries recommended taking swift action towards suspending restrictions in sectors such as energy and transport.

Officials will now work on the technical details of easing sanctions, before a suspension can be legally adopted.

Bashar al Assad European Union foreign ministers Kaja Kallas EU ministers Syria sanctions Asaad Hassan al Shibani

Comments

200 characters

EU ministers agree on roadmap to ease Syria sanctions

In line with expectations: SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 12%

Bulk of Pakistan’s foreign debt repayment for FY25 already repaid: SBP chief

KSE-100 closes 1,360 points lower as investors opt for caution

India’s Modi says spoke to U.S. President Trump over phone

Chinese nationals should follow SOPs to raise their issues, says Lanjar

After NA, Senate panel also passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan dismisses allegations questioning commitment to One China Policy

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

Read more stories