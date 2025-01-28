KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 27, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 113,520.32 High: 115,596.87 Low: 113,482.23 Net Change: 1360.17 Volume (000): 231,196 Value (000): 17,241,129 Makt Cap (000) 3,501,898,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,217.35 NET CH (-) 302.3 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,927.13 NET CH (-) 173.26 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 29,916.32 NET CH (-) 238.01 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,233.04 NET CH (-) 235.38 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,649.71 NET CH (-) 272.63 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,536.38 NET CH (+) 38.77 ------------------------------------ As on: 27-January-2025 ====================================

