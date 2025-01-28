Markets Print 2025-01-28
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 27, 2025).
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (January 27, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 113,520.32
High: 115,596.87
Low: 113,482.23
Net Change: 1360.17
Volume (000): 231,196
Value (000): 17,241,129
Makt Cap (000) 3,501,898,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,217.35
NET CH (-) 302.3
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,927.13
NET CH (-) 173.26
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 29,916.32
NET CH (-) 238.01
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,233.04
NET CH (-) 235.38
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,649.71
NET CH (-) 272.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,536.38
NET CH (+) 38.77
------------------------------------
As on: 27-January-2025
====================================
Comments