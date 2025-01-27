AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
Energy stocks lift Sri Lankan shares

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.75% at 17,044.67
Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:41pm
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, led by gains in energy stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.75% at 17,044.67.

Nation Lanka Finance and Odel were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 33.33% and 18.87%, respectively.

The island nation’s central bank is likely to hold rates ahead of its budget on Feb. 17, a Reuters poll showed.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index dropped to 196.5 million shares from 257 million in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, healthcare drag

The equity market’s turnover fell to 5.94 billion Sri Lankan rupees (nearly $20 million) from 7.44 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 630.9 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 5.80 billion rupees, the data showed.

