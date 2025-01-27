AIRLINK 194.59 Decreased By ▼ -6.16 (-3.07%)
BOP 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.69%)
FCCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.15%)
FFL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.33%)
FLYNG 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.1%)
HUBC 129.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.98%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.86%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
MLCF 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.65%)
OGDC 209.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-1.57%)
PACE 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.9%)
PAEL 41.95 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.62%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.18%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 178.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.49%)
PRL 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-6.89%)
PTC 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.32%)
SEARL 106.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.54 (-4.95%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.69%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.79%)
TRG 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-3.36%)
WAVESAPP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
BR100 12,025 Decreased By -145.1 (-1.19%)
BR30 35,847 Decreased By -741.4 (-2.03%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
World

Kremlin says awaits 'signals' from US on possible Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Monday it was still awaiting "signals" from the United States about a possible meeting...
AFP Published January 27, 2025 Updated January 27, 2025 04:43pm

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it was still awaiting “signals” from the United States about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and newly-inaugurated US counterpart Donald Trump.

Putin says he and Trump should meet to discuss Ukraine, energy prices

“So far, we have not received any signals from the Americans. The readiness remains. The same readiness, as we have heard, remains on the American side,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

