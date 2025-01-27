Kremlin says awaits 'signals' from US on possible Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Monday it was still awaiting “signals” from the United States about a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and newly-inaugurated US counterpart Donald Trump.

Putin says he and Trump should meet to discuss Ukraine, energy prices

“So far, we have not received any signals from the Americans. The readiness remains. The same readiness, as we have heard, remains on the American side,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.