World Print 2025-01-27

CIA says Covid ‘more likely’ to have leaked from lab

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

WASHINGTON: The Central Intelligence Agency has shifted its official stance on the origin of Covid-19, saying Saturday that the virus was “more likely” leaked from a Chinese lab than transmitted by animals.

The new assessment came after John Ratcliffe was confirmed Thursday as the CIA director under the second White House administration of Donald Trump.

Ratcliffe, who served as the director of national intelligence from 2020-2021 during Trump’s first term, said in an interview published Friday that a “day-one” priority would be making an assessment on Covid’s origins.

“The agency is going to get off the sidelines,” Ratcliffe — who believes Covid-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology — told right-wing outlet Breitbart.

“CIA assesses with low confidence that a research-related origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is more likely than a natural origin based on the available body of reporting,” a CIA spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.

