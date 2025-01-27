AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Prices of essential commodities in Peshawar remain high

Amjad Ali Shah Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential commodities, like live chicken/meat, vegetables, pulses, flour, sugar, cooking oil/ghee and others remained high in the retail market, according to a weekly survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

One kilogram of live chicken was being sold at Rs430 as no change was registered in the open market, the survey noted. The price of farm eggs dropped in the retail market as being sold at Rs280/dozen against the price of Rs320/dozen and the hen eggs at Rs500-600/dozen.

The survey said cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg with bone and boneless Rs1300/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef touched at Rs2400-2500/kg in the open market.

The survey noted prices of various quality and brands of cooking oil/ghee prices remained high in the retail market.

The survey added sugar price also remained steady as being sold at Rs135/kg in the retail market.

Tomato prices dropped as being sold Rs100-120/kg against the price of Rs150/kg in the previous week. Onion is being sold at Rs140/kg while some vendors and dealers charge a self-imposed price in the retail market. Ginger and garlic are available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli is available at Rs120-150/kg, the survey said.

Peas was being sold at Rs100-120/kg, capsicum at Rs200/kg, ladyfinger Rs200/kg, and curry Rs70/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kg, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs200/kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs250/kg, cabbage at Rs120/kg, red-coloured potatoes available at Rs100-120/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs70-80/kg in the retail market.

Price of flour also remained unchanged as 20-kg fine flour sac was being sold at Rs2200-2300 and brown coloured flour sac at Rs1800-1900 in the open market. Wheat flours other products like maida, soji and choker flour also remained high in the retail market.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

The survey said good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs300/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

A mixed trend was also witnessed in prices of pulses, according to the survey. Dal mash was available at Rs550/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs400/kg, dal channa at Rs280-300/kg, white lobiya at Rs340/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white channa at Rs380/kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

