AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

India perpetrating war crimes in IIOJK: AJK PM

APP Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said that India was perpetrating war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He was addressing a rally organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir Chapter here on Sunday.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq said Kashmiris are observing India’s Republic Day as Black Day today to lodge protest against Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

The AJK Prime Minister said that minorities in Modi’s India neither enjoy religious freedom nor their places of worship are safe.

He said Modi regime itself is involved in the killing of Sikh leaders in Canada and after covering up its crimes, it is busy in doing propaganda against Pakistan.

He reaffirmed that Kashmiris will continue their struggle for their right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN resolutions.

He also urged international media to leave dual-standards and expose the atrocities being perpetrated in IIOJ&K.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq thanked Pakistan for continuously extending its moral, diplomatic and political support to Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan and Kashmir have an eternal relationship.

On this occasion, the participants of rally also chanted slogans “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan, Hum Pakistani Hain and Pakistan Hamara Hy.”

Comments

200 characters

