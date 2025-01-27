AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
2025-01-27

Kashmiris stage protest against India outside its embassy in Brussels

APP Published 27 Jan, 2025 06:50am

MIRPUR: The Belgium-based Kashmiri diaspora community on Sunday staged a mammoth anti-India protest demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Brussels, marking India’s Republic Day as a black day.

Under the auspices of Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), a peaceful protest was held in front of the Indian Embassy in Brussels on the occasion of India’s Republic Day (Black Day) on Sunday, January 26, says a message reaching and released to the media here on Sunday.

The protest demonstration led by Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU, Ali Raza Sayed, was participated in by a number of Kashmiris and their sympathizers. The protest was also supported by other political and social organizations, the message said.

It continued that the protesters carried Kashmiri flags and banners inscribed with slogans in favor of Kashmiris and against Indian atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir. They demanded that India should stop atrocities against Kashmiris and fulfill its promises for granting Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Speaking at the gathering, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed asked that human rights violations should be stopped in Occupied Kashmir and Kashmiris should be provided their rights, so that the Kashmir problem can be solved peacefully and fairly.

It is to be remembered that Indian Republic Day is being celebrated every year as a black day by people of Occupied Kashmir and Azad Kashmir and Kashmiris based in other parts of the world.

Ali Raza Syed said that Kashmiris should get their rights, injustices against them should be ended, and the Kashmir issue should be resolved peacefully without any further delay. So that Kashmiris can live a peaceful and prosperous life.

In his address, Ali Raza Syed mentioned important political, social, and journalistic Kashmiri personalities who are imprisoned without any reason and said that India is involved in serious crimes against Kashmiris. A large number of Kashmiris are imprisoned without any crime, as baseless cases have been created against them under the Indian black laws.

Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU Ali Reza Syed said that the Kashmiri nation will never give up its right to self-determination and will never bargain on its rights.

The participants of the demonstration demanded the international community prevent the atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and play its role for a peaceful and just solution to the Kashmir issue, the message concluded.

