AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-27

19th convocation ceremony of Riphah Int’l University concludes

APP Published 27 Jan, 2025 07:22am

ISLAMABAD: The two-day event of 19th Convocation, organized by Riphah International University, concluded successfully at the Jinnah Convention Centre, here on Sunday.

Addressing the students, the Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University, Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad, highlighted the university’s dedication to the education and training of students and faculty.

“Riphah International University not only provides modern education but also fosters a comprehensive system based on Islamic principles,” he emphasized.

“The university has allocated scholarships to support students financially and expressed his gratitude to the Heads of Departments (HODs) and Deans for their contributions to improving academic programs,” he further mentioned.

The Vice-Chancellor advised graduates to implement the knowledge and values they have learnt in their practical lives, to honor their parents who have made immense sacrifices for their success, and to work diligently in their future endeavors.

The guest of honor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, also addressed the gathering.

He felicitated the graduates and their parents, acknowledging their sacrifices that enabled their children to acquire knowledge and secure a bright future.

He reminded the students of their privilege in receiving quality education from Riphah International University, while more than 2.5 million children in Pakistan lack access to basic education.

He urged the graduates to prepare themselves for the challenges ahead.

“They are fortunate to live in a free and independent country—a privilege earned through countless sacrifices,” he added.

Dr. Choudhary further encouraged the students to utilize their education and skills to contribute to the nation’s progress, striving to make Pakistan a country that the world looked up to.

convocation ceremony Jinnah Convention Centre Riphah International University Professor Dr. Anis Ahmad

Comments

200 characters

19th convocation ceremony of Riphah Int’l University concludes

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories