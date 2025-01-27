AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
TDAP’s Services Division to launch PIXS competition

Recorder Report Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: The Services Division of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is set to launch the Lahore Regional Round of the PIXS (Pakistan IT-enabled eXports Startups) Competition on January 27, 2025, at the National Incubation Center, Lahore.

This groundbreaking initiative, a first for TDAP, is designed to identify and support IT-enabled start ups and SMEs with export potential. By addressing key challenges in the local IT ecosystem, PIXS aims to strengthen value chain dynamics and enhance Pakistan’s position in global markets. The competition underscores TDAP’s commitment to fostering innovation, promoting digital exports, and driving economic growth through the IT-enabled services sector.

TDAP received an overwhelming 207 applications from across the country, reflecting the vibrant potential of Pakistan’s startup ecosystem. The regional distribution of applications is as follows:

Punjab: 79; Sindh: 33; Balochistan: 20 KPK: 23; Islamabad, Rawalpindi, GB & AJK: 52.

For the Lahore round, 12 top-performing startups from Punjab have been shortlisted for the pitching session. These startups will showcase their innovative solutions to a distinguished jury comprising:

Mujtaba Khalid (Co-Founder, Bagh-e); Farhan Riaz (Founder, TICK); Adil Mukhtar (Deputy Director, E-Commerce, TDAP); Uzair Shahid (Head of Innovation, BNU).

The PIXS initiative will continue with regional rounds in Karachi, Quetta, and Islamabad, culminating in a Grand Finale in Lahore. This competition is a significant step toward enabling IT-enabled startups to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s export growth and digital economy.

