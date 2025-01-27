KE’s KHI Awards 2025: Highly respected jury convening to evaluate entries

KARACHI: The KHI Awards 2025, K-Electric’s flagship initiative celebrating the spirit of service, has entered a significant phase with an esteemed jury convening to evaluate entries received. Now in its fourth year, the initiative continues to honour institutional philanthropy across Karachi and adjoining areas, recognizing organizations that embody the theme “Khidmat Ka Jazba Rahe Roshan Sada”. This theme underscores the enduring need for social responsibility and community upliftment in Karachi, especially in the face of current challenges.

This year’s KHI Awards 2025 attracted a remarkable pool of 166 entries, exceeding last year’s total and demonstrating the growing commitment to social responsibility across various sectors. To uphold transparency and fairness, the entire awards process is being monitored by independent audit firm EY. This includes a meticulous review of nominated projects, culminating in an in-depth evaluation by the jury in Karachi. A subsequent virtual session will further ensure inclusivity with a comprehensive assessment of remaining entries. This

rigorous, multi-tiered approach reflects the KHI Awards’ dedication to recognizing impactful contributions.

The KHI Awards 2025 jury boasts an impressive roster of experts, including Javed Jabbar, Baela Raza Jamil, Ameena Saiyid, Jameel Yusuf, Ronak Lakhani, Mazhar Valjee, Sheikh Imranul Haque, Shoaib Javed Hussain, Badaruddin F. Vellani, Aalia Jafar, Moin Fudda, Abdul Rehman Allana, Inam ur Rahman, Ayesha Tammy Haq, Mubashir Hassan, Shehryar Omar, Shehzad Roy, Tara Uzra Dawood, Afia Salam, Zofeen T. Ebrahim, Sameera Raja, Sidra Iqbal, Maryam Aziz, Nida Athar, Moneeza Butt, Sadia Haroon, and Aisha Aziz. To ensure a comprehensive evaluation process, a second virtual session with dignitaries like Amina Aijaz, Zarrar Khuhro, Shamsuddin Shaikh, Dr. Naveed Arshad, Khalid Malik, Sajjeed Aslam, Zouhair A. Khaliq, Maleeha Bangash, and Musharaf Hai is scheduled for January 28, 2025. The expertise of jury members spans diverse sectors, including education, healthcare, social entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability, reflecting the awards’ inclusive approach to recognizing organizations making a meaningful impact.

Some of the organizations applying for KHI Awards 2025 included NOWPDP, FESF, Bait us Sukoon Cancer Hospital, CPLC, Roshni Helpline, Shahid Afridi Foundation, Kiran Foundation, Indus Resource Center, LRBT, Zafar & Atia Foundation Charitable Trust, Panah Shelter Home, Karachi Vocational Training Center, Saylani Welfare Trust, SINA, HANDS, Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Bait-us-Salam Welfare Trust, SOS Village, and Special Olympics Pakistan, among other notable names.

