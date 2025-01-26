Most Gulf markets gain after Trump comments

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Sunday driven by optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent comments hinting at a more relaxed approach to tariffs on Chinese goods and potentially lower US interest rates.

Trump expressed his desire to lower global oil prices, interest rates and taxes in a speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He also mentioned that his recent conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping was positive and that he’s optimistic about reaching a trade deal with China.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.3%, helped by a 1.3% rise in ACWA Power Company and a 2.4% increase in Jabal Omar Development Company.

Separately, Saudi Economy Minister Faisal Alibrahim said on Friday that the kingdom’s $600 billion expanded package with the United States includes investments as well as procurement from the public and private sectors.

Major Gulf markets gain; eyes on Trump’s tariff plan

In Qatar, the index lost 0.1%, hit by a 3.8% fall in Masraf Al Rayan, after reporting a marginal increase in annual profit.

The sharia-compliant lender reported a net profit of 1.51 billion riyals for 2024, up from 1.45 billion riyals a year earlier.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.8% rise in Commercial International Bank.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.3% to 12,386

QATAR fell 0.1% to 10,651

EGYPT up 0.1% to 30,035

BAHRAIN was up 0.2% to 1,900

OMAN lost 1.1% to 4,553

KUWAIT gained 1.6% to 8,296