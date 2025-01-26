AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK ‘happy’ to look at joining EU-Med trade pact: finance minister

AFP Published 26 Jan, 2025 06:51pm
A handout picture released by the BBC, taken and received in London on January 26, 2025, shows Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves appearing on the BBC’s ‘Sunday Morning’ political television show with journalist Laura Kuenssberg. Photo: AFP
A handout picture released by the BBC, taken and received in London on January 26, 2025, shows Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves appearing on the BBC’s ‘Sunday Morning’ political television show with journalist Laura Kuenssberg. Photo: AFP

LONDON: Finance minister Rachel Reeves said Sunday the UK government is “happy” to consider joining a pan-European and North African customs scheme, as part of its much-touted reset of EU ties.

Her comments follow the European Union’s trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic telling the BBC earlier this week that Brussels “could consider” admitting the UK to the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean Convention (PEM).

The arrangement allows for tariff-free trade of some goods across Europe and North Africa and is separate from the EU customs union, which the UK left in 2020 as part of its Brexit divorce.

The new Labour government – which took power last July – has ruled out rejoining the EU’s single market or customs union and sent mixed messages in response to Sefcovic’s apparent invitation.

Facing market pain, UK’s Reeves says ‘pragmatic’ China ties will help growth

Two ministers said Thursday that London was not currently seeking to join the PEM, while Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesman refused to commit either way.

However, in an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Reeves suggested the government was open to exploring the option.

“It was really interesting to see Maros Sefcovic this week suggest the UK might be welcome in that pan-European and Mediterranean customs framework,” she said.

“We are absolutely happy to look at these different proposals because we know that the deal that the previous government secured is not working well enough.”

Referring to the previous Conservative administration which delivered Brexit, Reeves added: “We’re grown-ups who admit that, whereas the previous government said there were no problems at all.

“And where there are constructive ideas we are happy to look at those, as long as they’re consistent with the red lines we set out in our manifesto.”

European Union Brexit Britain trade pact Rachel Reeves

Comments

200 characters

UK ‘happy’ to look at joining EU-Med trade pact: finance minister

US may put ‘very big bounty’ on Afghan Taliban leaders, Secretary of State Rubio says

Gaza officials say tens of thousands blocked from reaching north at Israeli barrier

Trump says Jordan, Egypt should take more Palestinians from Gaza

Pakistan Navy says all set for 9th multinational AMAN exercise

South Korea President Yoon indicted for insurrection over martial law decree

Iran FM Abbas Araghchi arrives in Kabul in first visit after Taliban’s takeover

Mohsin Naqvi denies attending anti-China function in US

Afghan Taliban supporters rally against ICC arrest warrant requests

Zelenskiy says Trump could end Ukraine war only if Kyiv included in talks

West Indies scent series-levelling win in second Pakistan Test

Read more stories