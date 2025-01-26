FBR chief stands firm on decision to purchase 1,010 cars for tax officers

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Jan 24
|
278.80
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Jan 24
|
278.60
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Jan 24
|
156
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Jan 24
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Jan 24
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Jan 24
|
1.05
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Jan 24
|
6,101.24
|
India Sensex / Jan 24
|
76,190.46
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Jan 24
|
39,931.98
|
Nasdaq / Jan 24
|
19,954.30
|
Hang Seng / Jan 24
|
20,066.19
|
FTSE 100 / Jan 24
|
8,502.35
|
Dow Jones / Jan 24
|
44,424.25
|
Germany DAX 30 / Jan 24
|
21,394.93
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Jan 24
|
74.66
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Jan 24
|
18,485
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Jan 24
|
248,285
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Jan 24
|
2,770.58
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Jan 24
|
67.61
|
Petrol/Litre / Jan 26
|
256.13
|Stock
|Price
|
Escorts Bank / Jan 24
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
6.79
▲ 1.00 (17.27%)
|
Khalid Siraj / Jan 24
Khalid Siraj Textile Mills Limited(KSTM)
|
9.05
▲ 0.95 (11.73%)
|
Agritech Limited / Jan 24
Agritech Limited(AGL)
|
52.46
▲ 4.77 (10.00%)
|
Loads Limited / Jan 24
Loads Limited(LOADS)
|
18.92
▲ 1.72 (10.00%)
|
Sardar Chemical / Jan 24
Sardar Chemical Industries Limited(SARC)
|
35.75
▲ 3.25 (10.00%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Jan 24
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
33.36
▲ 3.03 (9.99%)
|
Shezan Inter. / Jan 24
Shezan International Limited(SHEZ)
|
148.17
▲ 13.46 (9.99%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Jan 24
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
11.13
▲ 1.01 (9.98%)
|
Ellcot Spinning / Jan 24
Ellcot Spinning Mills Limited(ELSM)
|
113.60
▲ 10.30 (9.97%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Mandviwala / Jan 24
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
19.13
▼ -2.12 (-9.98%)
|
Gulistan Sp. / Jan 24
Gulistan Spinning Mills Limited(GUSM)
|
9.84
▼ -1.09 (-9.97%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Jan 24
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
27.24
▼ -2.97 (-9.83%)
|
Crescent Cotton / Jan 24
Crescent Cotton Mills Limited(CCM)
|
48.50
▼ -5.02 (-9.38%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Jan 24
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
14.15
▼ -1.35 (-8.71%)
|
Dawood Lawrencepur / Jan 24
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited(DLL)
|
302.50
▼ -19.20 (-5.97%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Jan 24
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
105
▼ -6.00 (-5.41%)
|
Hussain Industries / Jan 24
Husein Industries Limited(HUSI)
|
28.01
▼ -1.41 (-4.79%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Jan 24
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
295.01
▼ -13.99 (-4.53%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Jan 24
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
143,693,542
▼ -0.10
|
WorldCall Telecom / Jan 24
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
78,194,783
▼ -0.01
|
Sui South Gas / Jan 24
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
57,202,439
▲ 3.90
|
Fauji Cement / Jan 24
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
47,170,217
▼ -0.65
|
Lotte Chemical / Jan 24
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
35,630,848
▼ -0.46
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Jan 24
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
32,528,835
▼ -2.50
|
The Searle Co. / Jan 24
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
26,563,258
▲ 5.41
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Jan 24
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
26,433,374
▼ -0.94
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Jan 24
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
22,111,604
▼ -0.06
Comments