AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSG’s Luis Enrique targets Champions League playoffs after Reims draw

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2025 11:32am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Paris St Germain had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to mid-table Stade de Reims on Saturday after Ousmane Dembele’s second-half strike was cancelled out by Keito Nakamura’s although they stretched their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 10 points.

PSG started brightly with Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos looking to open the scoring although Reims also threatened with Nakamura’s shot saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as both sides created chances in a lively first half.

The hosts broke the deadlock two minutes after the break with a left-foot shot by Dembele assisted by new signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in his first game under Luis Enrique.

Liverpool, Arsenal win as Bournemouth thrashes Forest

Reims continued to press and Nakamura equalised in the 56th after a quick counter-attack by Marshall Munetsi.

The French champions failed to find a winner despite efforts by substitute Bradley Barcola and Vitinha in the dying minutes.

“It was a complicated game. Reims are a good team,” said Kvaratskhelia. “We could have won, we had a lot of chances, but we have to keep working and the results will follow.

“It wasn’t easy. We deserved the draw.”

PSG next visit VfB Stuttgart in their final first phase game of the Champions League as they look to secure a playoff spot.

“Now we have to focus on Wednesday’s game because we’re playing every three days. We need to recover well,” said defender Lucas Hernandez.

Paris St Germain Lee Kang in

Comments

200 characters

PSG’s Luis Enrique targets Champions League playoffs after Reims draw

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

PTI challenges 26th amendment in SC

Tenure expires today: CEC and 2 members to stay in office until replaced

PTI KP presidentship: CM Gandapur replaced with MNA Akbar

Diplomatic missions: AGPR ‘detects’ financial irregularities

Penetration also falls: Number of 3G/4G users declines

Int’l passengers: First Mpox case of 2025 confirmed at Peshawar airport

Four militants killed in Khyber district: ISPR

Read more stories