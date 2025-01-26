AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
World

WHO chief urges end to attacks on Sudan healthcare after 70 killed in drone strike

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2025 10:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The head of the World Health Organization called on Saturday for an end to attacks on healthcare workers and facilities in Sudan after a drone attack on a hospital in Sudan’s North Darfur region killed more than 70 people and wounded dozens.

“As the only functional hospital in El Fasher, the Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital provides services which include gyn-obstetrics, internal medicine, surgery and pediatrics, along with a nutrition stabilization centre,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X after the Friday strike.

“We continue to call for a cessation of all attacks on health care in Sudan, and to allow full access for the swift restoration of the facilities that have been damaged”, Tedros said.

The war between Sudan’s army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which broke out in April 2023 due to disputes over the integration of the two forces, has killed tens of thousands, driven millions from their homes and plunged half of the population into hunger.

Air strike on North Darfur market kills more than 100: Sudan lawyers’ group

The conflict has produced waves of ethnically driven violence blamed largely on the RSF, creating a humanitarian crisis.

Darfur Governor Mini Minnawi said on X that an RSF drone had struck the emergency department of the hospital in the capital of North Darfur, killing patients, including women and children.

Fierce clashes have erupted in El Fasher between the RSF and the Sudanese joint forces, including the army, armed resistance groups, police, and local defence units.

World Health Organization Sudan Rapid Support Forces Saudi Teaching Maternal Hospital udan’s North Darfur Darfur Governor Mini Minnawi RSF drone

