Penetration also falls: Number of 3G/4G users declines

ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G/4G users and penetration in Pakistan declined in December 2024, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s data revealed.

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan decreased from 139.037 million by end-November to 138.496 million by end-December 2024.

The monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration has declined from 56.9 per cent by end-November to 56.58 per cent by end December.

Total teledensity —the number of connections for every hundred individuals in the country, decreased from 80.1 per cent by end-November to 80 per cent by end December.

Cellular subscribers increased from 193.238 million by end November to 193.308 million by end December 2024.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 1.549 million by end November to zero. Jazz 4G users decreased from 50.191 million by end November to 50.061 million by end December.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 1.867 million by end November to 1.834 million by end December while the number of 4G users increased from 38.300 million by end November to 38.552 million by end December.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 1.388 million by end November to 1.325 million by end December while the number of 4G users of Telenor remained the same at 25.428 million by end December.

Ufone 3G users stood at 1.977 million by end December compared to 2.047 million by end November. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 16.473 million by end November to 16.541 million by end December.

The PTA received 13,287 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in December 2024, out of which, 13,151 (99 per cent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during December.

