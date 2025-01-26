AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Four militants killed in Khyber district: ISPR

APP Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Security Forces conducted an intelligence base operation in general area Bagh of Khyber district, killing four militants including ring leaders and injuring two others besides recovering weapons and ammunition from them.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the militants’ location, as a result of which, four militants including one ring leaders Aziz ur Rehman, Qari Ismail and Mukhlis were sent to hell, while two militants got injured,” an ISPR news release said.

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

Besides, it said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the killed militants, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

