‘Between Sacred Cities’ unveiled at Islamic Arts Biennale 2025

LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani artist Imran Qureshi unveils his latest masterpiece, titled “Between Sacred Cities”, at the Islamic Arts Biennale: The Second Edition in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Marking the largest installation presented at the event, this monumental work is situated between the iconic Makkah and Madina pavilions. The installation reimagines a historic route that once stretched from Kufa, Iraq, to Makkah.

Designed to aid pilgrims on their Hajj journey, this route served as a network of resting stations and water sources, inspiring Qureshi’s interpretation of an oasis as a sanctuary of rest, reflection, and unity.

Spanning a vast, sand-covered transitional space between the two pavilions, the concept of an oasis is transformed into an interactive and contemplative garden-like structure. Central to the installation is an octagonal design — a symbol of harmony and completeness. Drawing on the spiritual essence of the journey between Makkah and Madina, the installation incorporates the holy water of Zamzam and lush greenery reminiscent of Madina’s tranquillity. Visitors are invited to pause, reflect, and connect with these profound symbols of spirituality.

At the heart of Qureshi’s installation is the traditional Char Bagh Garden design, a hallmark of Islamic art characterized by its quadrilateral layout and central water channels. Vibrant woven strips symbolize flowing water, while the surrounding greenery evokes serenity and life. Zig-zagging paths intertwine these elements, creating a dynamic yet meditative experience that underscores themes of balance, diversity, and connection. The interplay of water and greenery not only reflects the physical oasis but also serves as a metaphor for the spiritual journey.

