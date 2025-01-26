AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Pakistan

17-member delegation visits PFA headquarters

Recorder Report Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

LAHORE: A 17-member delegation of the 42nd mid-career management course visited Punjab Food Authority headquarters where DG Food Authority Asim Javed provided a comprehensive briefing on the operations and initiatives.

The delegation was appraised about key programmes including the school nutrition program, healthy women campaign and free food safety training for women. Detailed discussions were held on administrative and operational procedures and formulation of regulations under the PFA Act & Punjab Pure Food Rules.

The delegation toured state-of-the-art PFA laboratory where they observed food testing processes and gained insights into licensing protocols. The DG Food Authority also addressed the delegation’s queries, highlighting the PFA’s efforts to ensure food safety and public health.

The delegation members praised PFA’s initiatives for promoting the health, safety of children and women emphasizing the importance of such measures in safeguarding public well-being. The Punjab Food Authority is committed to ensuring highest food safety standards across the province, said the DG Food Authority.

