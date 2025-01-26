Maryam’s pro-farmers policies yielding results: report

LAHORE: A review report on the use of fertilisers in Punjab has confirmed a record increase in the purchase of fertilizers and pesticides in Punjab using the Chief Minister’s Punjab Kisan Card.

The report states, “Sales of 991 thousand tons of urea are showing a 57.9% increase. The increase in urea sales was due to the Punjab government’s Kisan Card scheme.”

The report underscored, “Sales of other organic fertilizers has also increased by 42.9%, including 50.7% increase in the use of Nitrogen, 9.3% increase in phosphate and 0.8% uptake in potash. Fertilizer’s prices have decreased during this period.”

The Chief Minister said, “0.4 million farmers who have obtained Kisan cards have purchased agricultural inputs worth Rs 35 billion using Kisan cards so far. Seven and a half lakh farmers in Punjab will get Kisan cards, whereas Kisan cards have been issued to Rs 0.5 million and 30 thousand farmers in Punjab so far. This is the biggest program in the history of Punjab for the development of agriculture and the socio-economic uplift of farmers.”

Maryam Nawaz said, ”Satellite monitoring of wheat sowing in Punjab has also started. 16.1 million acres wheat cultivation area will be verified through satellite. Satellite images will be compared with the images of wheat crop when it is ready to harvest.”

