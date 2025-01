JAKARTA: Indonesia’s November palm oil stocks rose by 3.2% from the previous month to 2.58 million metric tons as slowing exports offset a decline in production, data from Indonesian palm oil association GAPKI showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production in November reached 4.33 million tons, down from the 4.42 million tons produced in October, a GAPKI statement said.

Exports of palm oil products including refined products were up 7% year on year at 2.64 million metric tons.