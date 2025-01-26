AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-26

Gold poised to overtake record peak

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

NEW YORK: Gold prices climbed over 1% on Friday, closing in on its all-time-high hit in October, as a weakening dollar on US President Donald Trump’s push for lower rates and tariff uncertainty drove the metal towards its fourth straight weekly rise.

Spot gold was up 0.7% at $2,772.79 per ounce by 01:42 p.m. ET (1842 GMT). The prices, which have added 2.7% so far this week, are a mere $17.3 away from the record high of $2,790.15 hit on Oct. 31. US gold futures settled 0.5% up at $2,778.90 per ounce.

“One factor certainly seems to be the drop in the US dollar... some of the biggest factors that are driving it are associated with (President Trump) talking tariffs,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities. “(Trump) is at risk of elevating prices and I think the gold market perceives perhaps a higher inflation and possibly a central bank that’s more accommodative.” In this climate of uncertainty, zero-yield gold continued to shine as a reliable hedge against inflation and instability, while it remains particularly appealing in a low-interest-rate environment.

At the World Economic Forum on Thursday, Trump called for an immediate reduction in interest rates. The dollar hit an over one-month low, making bullion less expensive for foreign buyers. “Focus has now shifted to Feb. 1 in terms of tariff or trade policy announcements, with less focus on the Jan. 29 Fed meeting,” Standard Chartered said in a note.

Trump has said tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China and the European Union could be announced on Feb. 1. A short-covering rally has boosted spot prices, but ETF flows remain choppy ahead of the Fed meeting, the bank noted. Traders expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged at next week’s meeting.

Spot silver was up 0.8% at $30.67 per ounce and platinum rose 0.6% to $948. Palladium gained 0.1% to $992.75, hitting its highest since November 25. All were poised for weekly gains.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold poised to overtake record peak

Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

President approves new members for CII

Irked by ministries’ inaction: PM tells MoFA to tap CARs with Gwadar trade offers

PTI challenges 26th amendment in SC

Tenure expires today: CEC and 2 members to stay in office until replaced

PTI KP presidentship: CM Gandapur replaced with MNA Akbar

Diplomatic missions: AGPR ‘detects’ financial irregularities

Penetration also falls: Number of 3G/4G users declines

Int’l passengers: First Mpox case of 2025 confirmed at Peshawar airport

Four militants killed in Khyber district: ISPR

Read more stories