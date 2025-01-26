AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Firm trend prevails on cotton market

Cotton Analyst...
Published 26 Jan, 2025

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,075 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Ghotki (Primark) were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dharanwala, 200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund and 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

