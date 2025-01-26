Prices of essential kitchen items decline: survey

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items especially vegetables have witnessed a decline during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed sugar price in the wholesale market went down from Rs7,000 to Rs6,800 per 50kg bag, while in retail it is being sold at Rs150. Chicken prices remained stable at Rs15,700 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs425 per kg and chicken meat is available at Rs700 kg. Eggs prices went down from Rs6,500 to Rs6,000 per carton of 30 dozen which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs230-250 against Rs260-270 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,100 per kg, normal quality boneless beef at Rs1,250 per kg, and normal beef at Rs1,050. Various types of fish are available in the range of Rs500 to Rs900 per kg. Tea prices witnessed no changes as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900 grams pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder is available at Rs700 per kg and normal quality red chilli powder at Rs700 per kg.

Wheat flour prices remained stable as the best quality flour is available at Rs1,300 per 15kg bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs1,340 per bag and normal quality wheat flour is Rs1,280 per 15kg bag which in retail is being sold at Rs1,320.

Pulses prices remained stable as in retail market the best quality maash is available at Rs470 per kg, gram pulse at Rs350 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs330 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils are available in the range of Rs430-530 per kg, moong at Rs300 per kg, and masoor price at Rs300 per kg. The prices of cooked food items remained stable as a cooked daal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, cooked beef plate at Rs550, cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750 and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

The prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, witnessed no changes as a pack of 39 grams of spice is available at Rs140. Prices of the various varieties of rice remained stable as the best quality basmati in wholesale market is available at Rs11,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs320 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs9,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per kg, and broken Basmati at Rs7,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs200 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee/oil is available at Rs6,600 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs480 per pack of 900 grams, while best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee price is stable at Rs2,800 per 5kg tin and cooking oil at Rs2,800 per 5-litre bottle. Prices of packed milk brands such as Milk Pak and Olpers in the wholesale market remained stable at Rs2,340 per carton while in retail 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs90 and Rs350 per litre. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs220 per kg while in some parts is still being sold at Rs230 per kg and yoghurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk such as Nido and Lactogen as 400gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,320 and 200gram pack at Rs700 per pack.

The survey observed no changes in bathing soaps prices as family-size Safeguard and Dettol like soaps are available at Rs150 per pack, family size Lux at Rs140, and detergent prices also remained stable as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power and others are available at Rs550 per kg pack. The prices of various brands of cold drinks such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda and others remained stable as family-size bottles are available at Rs230.

No changes were witnessed in the price of LPG as officially LPG is available at Rs250 per kg while in the market LPG is being sold in the range of Rs310-350 per kg, which is Rs60-100 per kg higher than the OGRA’s set price of Rs250 per kg.

Prices of vegetables witnessed a declining trend as potato prices are stable at Rs120-200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs40-75 per kg; onion price went down from Rs280-350 to Rs280-350 to Rs180-280 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs60-90 against Rs75-100 per kg and tomato price in wholesale market went down from Rs275-350 to Rs125-200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-75 against Rs75-100 per kg. Ginger price went up from Rs800 to Rs1,200 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs350-370 against Rs320-350 per kg, China garlic price remained stable at Rs2,700 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs600-650 per kg.

Capsicum price went down from Rs600 to Rs400 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs120-130 against Rs150-170 per kg, various varieties of pumpkins are available in the range of Rs150-220 against Rs250-325 per 5kg in wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-70 against Rs70-100 per kg; various types of tinda prices went down from Rs180-230 to Rs125-150 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs50-55 against Rs60-70 per kg; eggplant price went up from Rs180 to Rs200 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs60-75 against Rs55-70 per kg; cauliflower price went down from Rs180 to Rs130 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of 50-55 against Rs60-70 per kg and cabbage price went down from Rs180 to Rs100 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs45-50 against Rs60-65 per kg. Bitter gourd price is stable at Rs400 per 5kg which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs120-140 per kg, green chilli price is stable at Rs400-550 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs100-170, carrot price went down from Rs180 to Rs150 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs50-60 against Rs55-65 per kg and cucumber price went up from Rs200 to Rs250 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs70-75 against Rs60-70 per kg.

Yam price is stable at Rs600 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs150-160 per kg; turnip price went down Rs100 to Rs60 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs35-40 per kg; peas price went down from Rs300 to Rs250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs75-90 against Rs90-100 per kg; radish price is stable at Rs70 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-35 per kg, spinach price is stable at Rs80 per kg which in retail is being sold at Rs30-40 per bundle.

Fruit prices witnessed a declining trend as various types of local apples are available in the range of Rs80-280 against Rs90-300 per kg, and guava prices went down from Rs130-170 to Rs120-150 per kg. Bananas are available in the range of Rs60-170 against Rs50-150 per dozen; various varieties of oranges are available in the range of Rs800-300 against Rs70-270 per dozen. Various varieties of grapes are being sold in the range of Rs280-325 against Rs210-300 per kg; pomegranates in the range of Rs300-400 per kg.

Business Recorder has noted a significant difference between the wholesale market prices, official prices fixed by market committees which consist of commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Assistant Commissioners (ACs), the special price control magistrates, representatives of wholesalers, retailers and general public. For instance, the DC office has fixed onion price at Rs99-140 per kg (with a minimum profit margin of Rs15 per kg for retailers) while retailers are charging Rs120-160 per kg by making various excuses from some quantity was rotten to high transportation charges to high rents. Similarly, the maximum retail price of tomatoes is Rs185 per kg while the majority of retailers are selling tomatoes in the range of Rs200-250, DC fixed price of cucumber is Rs37-42 as in the wholesales market it costs Rs120 kg per bag which consists of over 5kg, while the majority of retailers are charging the consumers Rs80-100, which reflect more than 100 percent overcharging.

One vendor was selling grapes in the range of Rs200-300 per kg and another at Rs250-500 per kg of the same quality while the official price is Rs200-280 per kg; mutton in some shops was available at Rs2,000 per kg and same quality of mutton was being sold at Rs2,200 per kg at others; wheat flour was available at Rs1,370 per 15kg bag on one shop and another shopkeeper was selling the same quality of the commodity at Rs1,380. They urged the government to strictly enforce the official price list daily and weekly and prepare it in consultation with the respective traders unions and punish the violators.

Business Recorder has observed and repeatedly reported that retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price lists of household items at a prominent place and are not even providing on demand, which they are legally bound to provide the consumers and display at a prominent place.

According to traders, over the past few years, continuous increases in fuel and utilities costs significantly contributed to increasing the prices. They attributed around 20 percent increase in the prices of all the items to an increase in gas and electricity bills. Traders are also forced to move up their margins to meet ever increasing expenditure from salaries to transportation costs and other miscellaneous expenses.

