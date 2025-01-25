AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
30 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in KP: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 25 Jan, 2025 10:16pm

Security forces have killed 30 militants in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement from the military’s media wing.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in Lakki Marwat District on reported presence of Khwarij.

22 militants killed in intelligence-based operations in Tirah valley: ISPR

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, eighteen Khwarij were killed, while six Khwarij got injured, the ISPR said.

Another eight Khwarij were killed by the security forces in an intelligence-based operation in Karak District.

In a third encounter that took place in general area of Bagh, in Khyber District, own troops killed four Khwarij, including Kharji ring leaders Aziz-ur-Rehman alias Qari Ismail and Kharji Mukhlis, while two khwarij got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area against the security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Militant attacks in Pakistan have increased recently, with the country accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing refuge to TTP militants responsible for cross-border attacks.

The federal government recently reappointed Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Envoy of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

The office’s mandate includes addressing security concerns, particularly issues surrounding the TTP, the use of Afghan soil for terrorism, and fostering diplomatic engagement.

TTP Khyber pakhtunkhwa ISPR military operations Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs)

