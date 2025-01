SEOUL: South Korea will release by Monday a preliminary report on the Dec. 29 Jeju Air plane crash that killed 179 people, the deadliest air disaster on the nation’s soil, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

South Korea Jeju Air jet blackboxes stopped recording 4 minutes before crash, ministry says

The report will be sent to the International Civil Aviation Organization as well as the United States, France and Thailand, the ministry said in a statement.