FBR field formations: Waiver on 60pc vacant post cuts proposed to rightsizing panel

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Friday, proposed to the “Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the Federal Government” one-time dispensation from the requirement to abolish 60 percent of vacant posts within FBR’s field formations.

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the Federal Government was held on Friday, which was chaired virtually by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, from Davos, Switzerland.

The meeting featured detailed presentations from both the Revenue Division and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety regarding their mandates, organisational structures, budget allocations, expenditures, and the impact of their work on public services.

The rightsizing committee was briefed on steps taken by the Revenue Division to streamline operations, including the abolition of 158 posts (BS-18 and below) and the designation of 27 posts (BS-16 to 20) as “dying posts” as part of the Cabinet decision on August 27, 2024. In response to challenges faced by the FBR, the Revenue Division proposed a one-time dispensation from the requirement to abolish 60 per cent of vacant posts within its field formations.

The presentation by the Revenue Division highlighted key aspects of the FBR transformation plan, focusing on initiatives designed to modernise the Customs Department. The transformation plan, approved by the prime minister on September 19, 2024, aims to improve operations, including automation and technology integration, such as the Faceless Customs Assessment and Examination.

According to sources, the FBR will widen the scope of its faceless customs assessment system and collaborate with the information technology (IT) ministry for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the process. The Faceless Customs Assessment (FCA) system has significantly improved the efficiency of customs operations, reducing the clearance time for goods declaration (GD) to an average of 18 hours from the previous 109 hours.

Senator Aurangzeb acknowledged the challenges the FBR had faced due to under-investment over the years and reiterated the importance of embracing technological advancements, such as the implementation of automation systems, to improve efficiency and service delivery.

The Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety also presented its work, which spans across multiple departments with overlapping functions.

The minister remarked that while much progress had been made, the fragmented approach to various departmental verticals had hindered scaling up the impact on public policy outcomes and public service delivery.

The chair commended the presentation and emphasised the need for a more integrated approach.

The minister tasked the sub-committee of the Rightsizing Committee with conducting a thorough review of both the Revenue Division and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety to better assess the structure, functions, and efficiencies of these federal government organs.

The sub-committee will engage with both entities to identify opportunities for improved public service outcomes in line with the committee’s mandate.

The meeting concluded with a clear directive for a follow-up examination, with a focus on rightsizing measures that ensure effectiveness, better service delivery, and sustainable public policies.

