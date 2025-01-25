AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
2025-01-25

Europe needs to take page out of US book: IMF

AFP Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

DAVOS, (Switzerland): With the European economy lagging behind the United States, the head of the International Monetary Fund had a piece advice for the continent on Friday: “Believe in yourself.”

There was much handwringing about Europe losing its competitive edge at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, with the European Union racing to act to catch up with the United States and China.

At the forum’s closing panel, focused on the global economic outlook, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva suggested a change in attitude to tackle the issue.

“The United States has a culture of confidence. Europe has a culture of modesty,” Georgieva said. “My advice to my fellow Europeans is more confidence. Believe in yourself and most importantly, tell others that you do.”

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that Europe needed to keep its “huge amount” of talent at home and raised the alarm for its leaders to act.

“So if the European leaders can actually get their act together, respond to this wake-up call and existential threat that can be identified, then I think that there is a huge potential for Europe to respond to the call,” said Lagarde, herself a former IMF chief.

She even suggested encouraging “disenchanted” talent to move to Europe after Donald Trump returned to the White House this week.

“Maybe it’s also time to import a few of the talents that would be disenchanted, for one reason or the other, from another side of the sea,” she said, without directly mentioning Trump.

