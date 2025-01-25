AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-25

KE organises over 40 ‘Customer Facilitation Camps’ since Jan

Press Release Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

KARACHI: Karachi-Electric (KE) has organised more than 40 Customer Facilitation Camps since the beginning of January 2025, to boost recovery efforts from otherwise chronic defaulting areas and facilitate customers by addressing their problems at their doorsteps.

These camps that are organized in areas such as Garden, Bahadurabad, New Karachi, Shah Faisal, Surjani, and Malir, among others, aim to facilitate customers with electricity-related services and promote timely bill payments, a key factor in reducing loadshedding and ensuring uninterrupted power supply in respective areas.

As part of this initiative, an awareness march was also conducted in the SITE industrial area and Orangi Town on Thursday, led by Sadia Dada - Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer at K-E.

KE establish 309 facilitation camps during FY24

The march involved interactions with local elected representatives and local community leaders to discuss the benefits of the scheme and its relief being provided to consumers as part of it.

“Our recovery camps are designed to make essential services more accessible and strengthen our partnership with communities. Timely payments not only address unpaid dues but also allow us to ensure reliable power supply and reduce loadshedding in high-loss areas. Currently, 70 percent of KE’s network is exempt from loadshedding while even in high-loss areas, the loadshedding does not exceed 10 hours,” said Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer, KE.

Meanwhile, KE’s anti-theft initiatives have been instrumental in addressing illegal electricity use, with over 143,000 illegal connections removed so far since the beginning of FY 24-25, weighing over 171,000 kilograms.

KE conducts quarterly reviews of recovery profiles across its service territory, ensuring a data-driven approach to managing loadshedding. In areas where power theft has decreased and bill recovery rates have improved, the duration of loadshedding has also witnessed a significant reduction.

Recent reviews highlight that improved recovery in areas such as Orangi Town, Shamsi Colony, and Empress Market among others, resulted in reduced loadshedding.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE electricity power sector Karachi Electric K-Electric Sadia Dada KE’s CDMO Sadia Dada KE Customer Facilitation Camps

Comments

200 characters

KE organises over 40 ‘Customer Facilitation Camps’ since Jan

Gas supply invoices: SNGPL-NPPMCL row lands at PMO

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

Credit to private sector hits Rs1.4trn mark

Controversial PECA Bill lands in upper house

Raiser-Musadik talks: Energy, economic challenges figure atop

Banks & DFIs: SBP revises DFSs of all RCOA returns

Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

PIA operates first international flight from NGIA

PTI boycotts fourth round of talks with govt

Extradition of Malik Riaz from UAE: Govt to pursue legal process: Asif

Read more stories