AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-25

SITE body calls for reducing policy rate to single digit

Recorder Report Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

KARACHI: The President of the SITE Association of Industry Karachi, Ahmed Azeem Alvi, has called for reducing the policy rate to a single digit in light of the decrease in inflation. He emphasized that providing loans at lower rates is crucial for industries to establish a presence in international markets.

He stated that the State Bank of Pakistan should seriously consider this demand in the country's best economic interests, so that the industrial community can effectively address issues such as high production costs and other financial challenges.

He stated that the current 13% rate is still too high. There is still significant room for reduction, as inflation continues to decrease. Despite this, it is incomprehensible that the State Bank has not lowered the policy rate to a single digit.

Ahmed Azeem Alvi added that their demand is for a 5% reduction in the policy rate, as gradually lowering it would have positive effects on the national economy. This would also lead to an increase in the trend of borrowing from banks; help address the capital shortage, and significantly aid in restoring industrial activities to their normal pace.

Alvi added that reducing the policy rate would have a positive impact on the national economy, increase borrowing from banks, and help alleviate the capital shortage. He also suggested that the State Bank convene a monetary policy committee meeting every 15 days to review the inflation rate and take steps to reduce the interest rate to a single digit.

The business community would welcome such a move, as they are currently unable to borrow at high interest rates due to the severe economic crisis and rising production costs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Economy inflation SBP interest rates policy rate SITE Association of Industry SAI policy rate cut Ahmed Azeem Alvi

Comments

200 characters

SITE body calls for reducing policy rate to single digit

Gas supply invoices: SNGPL-NPPMCL row lands at PMO

Aurangzeb meets Group CE SCB

Credit to private sector hits Rs1.4trn mark

Controversial PECA Bill lands in upper house

Raiser-Musadik talks: Energy, economic challenges figure atop

Banks & DFIs: SBP revises DFSs of all RCOA returns

Taxable products’ supply: GST-registered entities must file monthly stock returns: FBR

PIA operates first international flight from NGIA

PTI boycotts fourth round of talks with govt

Extradition of Malik Riaz from UAE: Govt to pursue legal process: Asif

Read more stories