SAU enhancing efforts to address critical agri challenges

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam is enhancing its efforts to address critical agricultural challenges through targeted, issue-based research. This commitment was reaffirmed by Vice-Chancellor Dr Altaf Ali Siyal during his visit to the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences and the Faculty of Crop Protection on Friday.

Dr Siyal stressed the need to tackle the effects of climate change, including crop infestations such as locusts, global warming, and other emerging threats to agriculture. He underscored the importance of developing climate-resilient farming practices, improved crop varieties, and conservation of indigenous livestock breeds to support farmers and strengthen the agricultural sector.

The VC highlighted the growing significance of agricultural education among the youth, citing its vast potential for employment and entrepreneurship.

He urged faculty members to ensure student participation in classroom sessions, fieldwork, and laboratory activities to prepare them for practical challenges. He also emphasized the need to upgrade teaching and research facilities, pledging full institutional support to overcome any barriers.

Dr Siyal further acknowledged the high expectations of the farming community, emphasizing the university’s role in delivering pure, high-yield seed varieties, cutting-edge technologies, and effective farmer advisory services.

