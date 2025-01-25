Continuing private practice: Action against 12 doctors proceeded

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has initiated action under the PEEDA Act against 12 doctors of Nishtar Hospital, Multan, for continuing private practice despite receiving non-practicing allowance.

A three-member committee has also been formed to further investigate the matter.

According to the details, action has been taken against Nishtar Hospital Multan's Senior Consultant Dr. Sadia, Senior Registrar Dr. Taimur Chughtai, Medical Officer Dr. Shehraam Shaukat, Women Medical Officer Dr. Sidra Saba, Medical Officer Dr. Muhammad Saeed, Senior Women Medical Officer Dr. Ayesha Zahoor, Medical Officer Dr. Kamal Mustafa, Medical Officer Dr. Nadeem Mansha, Senior Women Medical Officer Dr. Fatima Hashmi, Medical Officer Dr. Rana Muhammad Javed Afzal, Women Medical Officer Dr. Anam Zahra and Senior Registrar Dr. Mehwish Saeed for violating the PEEDA Act.

All the accused doctors have been ordered to submit their written responses within the next seven days. The investigation committee has been directed to conduct a complete investigation into the incident within the next six days.

