Aafia’s clemency plea rejected by Biden, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was apprised that Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency plea has been rejected by former president of United States of America.

A single bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, on Friday, heard a constitutional petition of Dr Fowzia Siddiqui moved through advocate Imran Shafiq and sought release of her sister Dr Aafia Siddiqui, currently incarcerated in an American prison.

During hearing of the case, the petitioner’s counsel, Imran Shafiq, revealed that former US president Joe Biden rejected Aafia Siddiqui’s mercy petition while the United States had refused a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan. Fowzia and her US attorney Clive Smith joined the proceedings via video link, while the additional attorney general (AAG) also appeared in the court.

The court was further informed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had submitted a report answering the court’s questions, which included details of the prime minister and foreign minister’s foreign visits. It was also told that the Pakistani ambassador in the US had not participated in meetings regarding Dr Aafia’s case.

Expressing dismay over lack of progress, Justice Ishaq remarked; “US is showing us our worth.” He also criticised the US administration, highlighting that while ex-president Biden pardoned his own son’s sentence, no clemency was extended to a Pakistani citizen.

Later, the bench deferred the hearing for two weeks.

On the last hearing, in response to a query by the petitioner, MoFA replied that the government has not received any response to the prime minister’s letter dated 13.10.2024 to President Joe Biden.

