Earnings worries yank Indian shares to third week of losses

Reuters Published 25 Jan, 2025 06:22am

MUMBAI: Indian shares fell on Friday and logged losses for the third straight week on rising concerns over slowing corporate earnings.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.49% to 23,092.2 on the day, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.43% to 76,190.46. Both indexes swung between gains and losses for most of the session.

The drop on Friday was in contrast to global markets, which were buoyed by the prospect of a softer US stance on tariffs on China and lower interest rates following comments from President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, investors in India are yet to find a silver lining with regard to the ongoing earnings season, with many analysts calling it a “disappointing” third quarter.

That, coupled with uncertainty over the US trade policy since Trump came to power has loomed over Indian markets, with the benchmarks losing about 0.5% this week.

“Moderation in December-quarter earnings in-line with the modest Street expectations has weighed on market sentiment,” said Sanjeev Hota, vice president and head of research of wealth management at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

The energy index shed 4.1% this week, dragged by high-weightage Reliance Industries and weaker earnings from oil marketing companies including BPCL and HPCL .

In contrast, the IT index rose 3.6% to be the top sectoral gainer, helped by relatively better corporate earnings and optimism over increasing AI spending in the US.

