Trading activity improves on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained moderate.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,600 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,075 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 19,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is Rs 19,300 to Rs 19,500 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Ghotki (Primark) were sold at Rs 19,800 per maund, 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 200 bales of Dharanwala, 200 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund and 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund (payment condition), 200 bales of Kach Wala were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,250 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

