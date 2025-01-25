Punjab CM approves ‘Nighaban Ramazan Package’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif decided in-principle to provide “Nighaban Ramazan Package” to millions of families in the province.

While chairing a special meeting, here on Friday, the CM asked citizens to complete registration for this package by February 15. She also directed the authorities concerned to take necessary measures to ensure transparency in the provision of Nighaban Ramazan Package to the deserving families.

The CM said, “Nighaban Ramazan Package is a right of the poor, and a duty of the government. People should get their right with respect and dignity.”

The chief minister reviewed various suggestions and recommendations regarding Nigahban Ramazan Package in the meeting.

The CM was briefed by the relevant authorities, “Registration in PSER (Punjab Socio-Economic Registry) is a pre-requisite to register for Nigahban Ramazan Package, for which people can apply from home through the online portal pser.punjab.gov.pk.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif was also apprised, “Registration for Nigahban Ramazan Package can be done in the Union Councils and Municipality offices. A dedicated helpline 080002345 has also been established for the purpose.”

