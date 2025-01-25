WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Jan 24, 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 23-Jan-25 22-Jan-25 21-Jan-25 17-Jan-25
Chinese yuan 0.105315 0.105112 0.105617 0.105142
Euro 0.798318 0.799424 0.795977 0.793461
Japanese yen 0.004906 0.004923 0.004925 0.004966
U.K. pound 0.94453 0.946747 0.941346 0.940087
U.S. dollar 0.767318 0.765512 0.76854 0.7705
Algerian dinar 0.005676 0.005666 0.005681 0.005674
Australian dollar 0.481492 0.479593 0.480261 0.47771
Botswana pula 0.055324 0.055193 0.055258 0.055014
Brazilian real 0.129193 0.128295 0.12717 0.127139
Brunei dollar 0.566203 0.564662 0.565852 0.564056
Canadian dollar 0.532752 0.534971 0.533772
Chilean peso 0.000771 0.000764 0.000767 0.000762
Czech koruna 0.031742 0.031797 0.031626 0.031395
Danish krone 0.107004 0.107144 0.106679 0.106351
Indian rupee 0.008875 0.008843 0.008883 0.008899
Israeli New Shekel 0.215721 0.216185 0.214496 0.213909
Korean won 0.000535 0.000532 0.000529 0.00053
Kuwaiti dinar 2.48927 2.48341 2.49324
Malaysian ringgit 0.172664 0.172141 0.17176 0.171165
Mauritian rupee 0.016449 0.016393 0.016396 0.016345
Mexican peso 0.037624 0.03727 0.037243 0.03719
New Zealand dollar 0.434647 0.433777 0.432842 0.432212
Norwegian krone 0.068055 0.068021 0.067359 0.067477
Omani rial 1.99563 1.99093 1.9988
Peruvian sol 0.205893 0.206209 0.205851
Philippine peso 0.013114 0.013099 0.013131 0.013171
Polish zloty 0.189391 0.188336 0.186988 0.185833
Qatari riyal 0.210802 0.210305 0.211137
Russian ruble 0.007743 0.007789 0.007691 0.007523
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204618 0.204137 0.204944
Singapore dollar 0.566203 0.564662 0.565852 0.564056
South African rand 0.041339 0.041329 0.041201 0.041145
Swedish krona 0.06961 0.069715 0.069366 0.068961
Swiss franc 0.845436 0.846057 0.843715 0.844893
Thai baht 0.022605 0.022578 0.022576 0.022359
Trinidadian dollar 0.113277 0.112991 0.113533 0.114043
U.A.E. dirham 0.208936 0.208444 0.209269
Uruguayan peso 0.017599 0.017615 0.017569 0.01753
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
