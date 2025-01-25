WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 24, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Jan-25 22-Jan-25 21-Jan-25 17-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105315 0.105112 0.105617 0.105142 Euro 0.798318 0.799424 0.795977 0.793461 Japanese yen 0.004906 0.004923 0.004925 0.004966 U.K. pound 0.94453 0.946747 0.941346 0.940087 U.S. dollar 0.767318 0.765512 0.76854 0.7705 Algerian dinar 0.005676 0.005666 0.005681 0.005674 Australian dollar 0.481492 0.479593 0.480261 0.47771 Botswana pula 0.055324 0.055193 0.055258 0.055014 Brazilian real 0.129193 0.128295 0.12717 0.127139 Brunei dollar 0.566203 0.564662 0.565852 0.564056 Canadian dollar 0.532752 0.534971 0.533772 Chilean peso 0.000771 0.000764 0.000767 0.000762 Czech koruna 0.031742 0.031797 0.031626 0.031395 Danish krone 0.107004 0.107144 0.106679 0.106351 Indian rupee 0.008875 0.008843 0.008883 0.008899 Israeli New Shekel 0.215721 0.216185 0.214496 0.213909 Korean won 0.000535 0.000532 0.000529 0.00053 Kuwaiti dinar 2.48927 2.48341 2.49324 Malaysian ringgit 0.172664 0.172141 0.17176 0.171165 Mauritian rupee 0.016449 0.016393 0.016396 0.016345 Mexican peso 0.037624 0.03727 0.037243 0.03719 New Zealand dollar 0.434647 0.433777 0.432842 0.432212 Norwegian krone 0.068055 0.068021 0.067359 0.067477 Omani rial 1.99563 1.99093 1.9988 Peruvian sol 0.205893 0.206209 0.205851 Philippine peso 0.013114 0.013099 0.013131 0.013171 Polish zloty 0.189391 0.188336 0.186988 0.185833 Qatari riyal 0.210802 0.210305 0.211137 Russian ruble 0.007743 0.007789 0.007691 0.007523 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204618 0.204137 0.204944 Singapore dollar 0.566203 0.564662 0.565852 0.564056 South African rand 0.041339 0.041329 0.041201 0.041145 Swedish krona 0.06961 0.069715 0.069366 0.068961 Swiss franc 0.845436 0.846057 0.843715 0.844893 Thai baht 0.022605 0.022578 0.022576 0.022359 Trinidadian dollar 0.113277 0.112991 0.113533 0.114043 U.A.E. dirham 0.208936 0.208444 0.209269 Uruguayan peso 0.017599 0.017615 0.017569 0.01753 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025