‘Canada is not for sale’ hat goes viral after Trump threats

Reuters Published 24 Jan, 2025 07:41pm

Donald Trump’s verbal threats towards Canada are paying off for one entrepreneur, after the new U.S. president’s belligerent approach gave him an idea.

Liam Mooney, founder of an Ottawa-based design firm, made a hat emblazoned with “Canada is Not for Sale” in response to Trump’s tariff threats and suggestions that Canada become the 51st U.S. state.

The hats gained attention after Ontario Premier Doug Ford wore one during a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers in Ottawa last week to discuss Trump’s vow to impose tariffs on imports from Canada. According to Mooney, tens of thousands of hats have been ordered online since then.

Mooney told Reuters he designed the hats as a creative rebuttal to President Trump’s rhetoric, aiming to cut through political discourse with a message of nationalism and unity.

Canada could slap tariffs on C$150 billion worth of US imports, source says

“It’s an opportunity to bring people together from all of civil society, regardless of political persuasion,” Mooney said.

Tariffs would cripple Canada’s economy and also raise the price of oil and other goods in the United States. Trump is threatening tariffs at a time of political turmoil in Canada, with Liberal leader Trudeau set to resign in March after nearly a decade in power and the opposition Conservatives leading in the polls ahead of a federal election later this year.

Mooney said that he and his business partner designed the hats after seeing one of Ford’s recent interviews on Fox News. The host urged the premier to consider annexation, suggesting it would be a “privilege” for Canada to merge with the U.S.

Ford responded that Canada is not for sale. Trump, speaking via video to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, said he demanded respect from Canada. He has previously addressed Trudeau as “Governor.”

“Our sovereignty is threatened when our dignity is disrespected,” Mooney said. “We have allies and we have friends all around the world who are ready to rise to the call and defend us and join in.”

Sheikh Abdullah Jan 24, 2025 08:07pm
Everything's gotta price.
