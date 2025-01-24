Sri Lanka shares end lower as IT, healthcare drag

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday, dragged by information technology and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled down 0.64% at 16,917.86 but logged a second straight weekly gain, rising 4.06%.

Hayleys Leisure Plc and Lee Hedges Plc were the top losers on the index, down 10% and 5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 257 million shares from 304.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 7.44 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.96 million) from 9.78 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 871 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.81 billion rupees, the data showed.