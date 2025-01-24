Revenue Division seeks exemption from vacant post abolition requirement

The Revenue Division has proposed a one-time dispensation from the policy requiring the abolition of 60% of vacant posts in its field formations, amid challenges from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The development came during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the Federal Government on Friday.

According to a statement released by the Finance Division, the meeting, chaired virtually by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, featured detailed presentations from both the Revenue Division and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety regarding their mandates, organizational structures, budget allocations, expenditures, and the impact of their work on public services.

The presentation by the Revenue Division highlighted key aspects of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) transformation plan, focusing on initiatives designed to modernize the Customs Department.

As per the statement, the transformation plan, approved by the Prime Minister on September 19, 2024, aims to improve operations, including automation and technology integration, such as the Faceless Customs Assessment and Examination.

The committee was briefed on steps taken by the Revenue Division to streamline operations, including the abolition of 158 posts (BS-18 and below) and the designation of 27 posts (BS-16 to 20) as “dying posts” as part of the cabinet decision on August 27, 2024.

“In response to challenges faced by the FBR, the Revenue Division proposed a one-time dispensation from the requirement to abolish 60% of vacant posts within its field formations,” read the statement.

The finance minister acknowledged the challenges the FBR had faced due to under-investment over the years and reiterated the importance of embracing technological advancements, including the implementation of automation systems, to improve efficiency and service delivery.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety also presented its work.

Aurangzeb remarked that while much progress had been made, the fragmented approach to various departmental verticals had hindered scaling up the impact on public policy outcomes and public service delivery.

The federal minister emphasized the need for a more integrated approach.

According to the statement, Aurangzeb tasked the sub-committee of the Rightsizing Committee with conducting a thorough review of both the Revenue Division and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety to assess the structure, functions, and efficiencies of federal government organs.

The sub-committee will engage with both entities to identify opportunities for improved public service outcomes in line with the committee’s mandate, the statement added.