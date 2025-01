SEOUL: South Korean automaker Kia Corp (000270.KS), opens new tab on Friday posted an operating profit of 12.67 trillion won ($8.85 billion) for 2024, with its fourth quarter performance up 10.2% from the previous year.

Rolls-Royce wins $11 billion UK nuclear submarine contract

Its revenue target for 2025 was 112.5 trillion won, while its operating profit target was 12.4 trillion won, the company said in a filing.